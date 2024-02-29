Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard confirms serious injury blow with replacement confirmed for Warrington Wolves clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has confirmed that Jason Qareqare will be out for over two months with an ankle injury.

League Express this morning reported that the Fijian winger suffered a serious injury in Castleford’s 26-22 loss to Salford Red Devils last weekend.

Now Lingard has revealed that Qareqare will be out for six to ten weeks.

“I didn’t think anything about it initially, he played all of the game. It was only when he came in for treatment that it was flagged up,” Lingard said.

“It’s all been fairly quick, he got a scan straightaway and we have reacted to get him in for his op as soon as possible.

“Speaking to the medical staff he said he did it in the first-half and so he went all the way through the first and second halves with a serious injury.

“He is out for six to ten weeks. Josh Simm is the automatic replacement and he has been chomping at the bit. Hopefully he can use the negative of Jason to cement a positive for him.”

Lingard has, however, confirmed two returnees with Alex Mellor and Luis Johnson.

“It’s tough and we have picked up a few injuries with people not able to make the game tomorrow. We’ve got Alex Mellor and Luis Johnson back to boost our numbers a bit.

“We are doing it tough at the minute with people sat on the sidelines but I’m hopeful that will even itself out through the course of the season.”

