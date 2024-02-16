Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard responds to Jon Wilkin’s snipe at the club’s Super League signings

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has responded to Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin’s claim that none of the club’s signings “excited” him.

The Tigers, under new head coach Craig Lingard and assistant coach Danny McGuire, have brought in Elie El-Zakhem (Sydney Roosters), Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi (Northern Pride), Josh Hodson (Batley Bulldogs), Luke Hooley (Leeds Rhinos), Luis Johnson (Hull KR), Samy Kibula (Batley Bulldogs), Rowan Milnes (Hull KR), Sylvester Namo (Townsville Blackhawks), Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras), Innes Senior (Huddersfield Giants), Josh Simm (Wynnum Manly Seagulls) and Sam Wood (Hull KR).

However, Wilkin took aim at those recruits, with only new assistant coach Danny McGuire getting any positivity.

“I could be disingenuous and stand here and say that I’m excited by what they’ve signed, but I’m not,” Wilkin said live on Sky Sports ahead of the Hull derby last night.

“I’m also not too concerned by what they’ve lost either, Gareth Widdop and Greg Eden have moved on to Halifax.

“I think Cas are in a holding pattern under Craig Lingard. The one shining light for them is Danny McGuire. It blows my mind that he left Hull KR for Castleford.

“There is a story there that nobody knows. That’s the key piece of recruitment there and maybe he can develop some of those younger players.”

Now Lingard has responded, insisting that he is happy with the signings he has made.

“I had a bit of a chuckle about that, we are pretty excited with what we’ve got, we are happy with what we’ve got,” Lingard said.

“Magsy (Danny McGuire) got ripped into this morning as he was the only one that got any positivity! I might have to stick a number 6 shirt on Magsy.”

