Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam issues response to Zak Hardaker situation

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has responded to the situation surrounding Zak Hardaker.

Lam appeared on Radio BBC Manchester last night ahead of Leigh’s home clash against Huddersfield Giants tonight at the Leigh Sports Village.

Hardaker’s name inevitably came up after the 32-year-old was found guilty of drink-driving by Leeds Magistrates Court earlier in the week, before being banned for driving for three years. He also received a fine of £1,346 for his act.

At the time, the Leigh club issued the following statement: “Leigh Leopards are aware of a drink-drive incident involving Zak Hardaker. The club was made aware of the situation at the earliest opportunity and has supported Zak since and will continue to do so. The club will be making no further comment.”

Now Lam himself has had his say: “I think what I can say, I guess the club’s put out a statement that’s been pretty clear, no further comment, but obviously we’re disappointed with the actions of Zak on this situation.

“But I do want to make it really clear to everyone there that we’re there to support him in every possible way moving forward too.”

Hardaker has still been included in the Leopards’ 21-man squad for tonight’s clash against Huddersfield and is still expected to play as Leigh try and replicate their fantastic 2023 Super League season.

The 32-year-old has a past of off-field issues, with the outside back given a 20-month driving ban after being over the drink-drive limit back in late 2018 as well as being let go by Castleford Tigers for failing a drugs’ test in the week leading up to the 2017 Super League Grand Final.

