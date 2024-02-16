Craig Lingard gives update on Paul McShane following Castleford Tigers blow

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has given an update on Paul McShane after the club’s captain was ruled out for the Round One clash with Wigan Warriors tomorrow night.

McShane withdrew from the Castleford squad for the clash tomorrow due to a hamstring issue and was sent for a scan on Wednesday.

Now Lingard has given an update.

“He had a bit of a tweak in hamstring at training. He’s been off for a scan and there is an issue there. He will miss the start of the season. Hamstrings are a strange thing it could be a week it could be five or six weeks,” Lingard said.

“We need to see how he progresses and rehabs but he won’t be there for the first few weeks. He’s a first class player but we can’t let that derail us.

“There is excitement, you always get that in game one once pre-season has been and gone. It’s a new era with coaching staff, the fans and the club with the news we had for the ground. It’s got all the hallmarks of being a really exciting game.”

