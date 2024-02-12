Castleford Tigers’ charity arm launches two-year partnership with major clothing brand to enhance future prospects for young children

CASTLEFORD TIGERS FOUNDATION has announced that it is welcoming Burberry Inspire on board as a new partner, to support a programme of activity for young children in the community.

The two-year partnership will harness the power of sport to engage young people in programmes that offer greater access to education, learning and development opportunities.

With a shared commitment to helping young people to aspire, dream and excel, Castleford Tigers Foundation has teamed up with Burberry to enhance their in-school offering by supporting three transformative programmes.

Designed to tackle educational inequality, the programmes channel the influence of sport to help students in Yorkshire better engage with their education and to create opportunities for future development.

The programmes Burberry is supporting include:

– Tigers Mathletes – a numeracy-based programme designed to help students in primary years 5-6 that are struggling with traditional forms of mathematics by positioning mathematical equations around rugby-themed problems.

– Tigers Den – taking inspiration from TV series ‘Dragons Den’, this programme tasks students in secondary years 8-9 with creating a micro-business that is both profitable and has a positive impact on their school or community. By providing an opportunity to learn about social and business enterprise in a group setting, this programme helps students develop their communication and collaboration skills, while also building their business acumen and confidence.

– The ‘Future Stars’ programme – an innovative talent identification and development initiative aimed at year 9-11 students and designed to unearth the sports stars of the future. The programme seeks out individuals with exceptional athletic potential and provides them with professional coaching as well as opportunities to explore a range of sports, including and outside of rugby league.

Both Castleford Tigers players and Burberry employees will also volunteer their time to help implement the programmes in schools, giving students the opportunity to connect with and learn from business and sports professionals.

Burberry VP of Internal Manufacturing, Lise Edwards-Warrener commented: “We are so excited to be working with the Castleford Tigers Foundation to help young people in Yorkshire develop critical skills and realise their potential. With a large team here in Castleford and a deep-rooted connection to the region, this partnership is especially close to our hearts and one that we look forward to seeing flourish over the next two years.”

Castleford Tigers Foundation Head of Operations, Mat Lancaster added: “It’s fantastic to be working with a strong brand such as Burberry to enable the Castleford Tigers Foundation to deliver this 2-year programme of impactful support into the local community, using sport as the inspiration and bringing the two sectors together under one project. Burberry has a rich history in the Town of Castleford and it’s great that staff will also be a part of the project delivery.”

Tigers’ Commercial Director, Laura Kirk commented on the partnership: “It’s fantastic for the Castleford Tigers Foundation to have the support of an international brand of Burberry’s calibre and we’re really looking forward to harnessing this relationship over the course of the two year programme, engaging Burberry employees to help deliver some really impactful work in our local communities.

“Our mission is to work with businesses with strong ties to Castleford to achieving the long term goals of our foundation and Burberry is the perfect partner with its international reach and longstanding history with the Town.”

