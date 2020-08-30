Castleford Tigers confirm Niall Evalds capture

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of Niall Evalds for the 2021 season.

As first revealed by League Express in May, the fullback has joined the Tigers on an initial one-year deal.

The Tigers finally unveiled the signing just four days before they take on the Red Devils, despite the deal being agreed four months ago.

But his capture is a significant one for the Tigers, with Evalds widely regarded as one of Super League’s best fullbacks.

“Niall is such a high-quality player with a real instinct for rugby league. He gets on the end of things and he’s got real pace, which we saw last year when he ran down Jordan Rankin to stop him scoring in the play-off match. That was a pivotal moment in the game and showed that Niall can do special things with and without the ball.

“He scores great tries, his passing game has improved and we think we can help him to play international football. He’s obviously improved significantly at Salford and we think we can help him go to the next level again, so we’re delighted he’s agreed to come to us.

“Full back is such a key position now in a rugby league team which makes this an important signing for us.”