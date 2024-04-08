Castleford Tigers dedicate first Super League win to George Lawler following seizure

CASTLEFORD dedicated their first Super League win of the season to George Lawler following news of the forward’s seizure last week.

Lawler was taken to hospital after suffering a seizure at home on Wednesday night, with scans subsequently showing a small bleed on his brain.

The club gave an update on the 28-year-old’s condition the following day, which stated: “He’s awake and feeling well.

“He will be spending the weekend in hospital for observation and will undergo further testing and specialist involvement.

“We ask that people respect George and his family’s privacy at this time. Everybody at the club sends their best wishes for his recovery.”

Lawler is in his third season at Castleford, where has made 46 appearances, after spending his whole career previously with hometown club Hull KR.

Despite his absence, the Tigers beat Salford on Friday night to secure their first league win at the seventh attempt.

Afterwards, their coach Craig Lingard said: “George is close in our thoughts.

“Sport takes a back seat when you talk about the health of an individual. First and foremost, we need to make sure that George is healthy and well.

“We will do all we can for George to give him the support that he needs and help him through his recovery.

“Hopefully he can get back on the field, but ultimately he needs to be healthy and well for his family.”

