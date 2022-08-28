Castleford Tigers door remains open for Ryan Hampshire after injury-hit spell

Castleford Tigers have kept the door open for Ryan Hampshire to stay with the club.

The versatile back re-joined the club in March but has been limited to only five appearances through injury.

He broke his hand in a Reserves match, delaying his first-team debut by almost two months, and then suffered a serious knee injury in their victory over Catalans Dragons in June, which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Hampshire has had anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery but his recovery will likely only be completed next year.

The 27-year-old is out of contract and he was one of six players announced by the Tigers last week as departing the club at the end of the season.

But Castleford have suggested that the door remains open for a longer stay once he regains fitness.

“Ryan Hampshire will continue his ACL rehabilitation with the Tigers despite being off-contract at the end of the 2022 season,” they said.

“The club and Ryan will have discussions regarding his future at the Tigers at an appropriate time some time in the future.”

Leaving the club at the end of the year are Derrell Olpherts, who is believed to be joining Leeds Rhinos, and fellow winger James Clare.

Overseas duo Cheyse Blair and Sosaia Feki will also depart when their contracts expire, while Jake Trueman is joining Hull FC.

Missing from the list issued was Mahe Fonua, who only signed a one-year deal when joining from Hull ahead of this season.

He has an option in his contract for the club to extend for up to another two years and recently said he “would love to stay” at the Jungle under head coach Lee Radford, his former coach in East Yorkshire.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.