Castleford Tigers earn massive Super League win over relegation rivals Wakefield Trinity

CASTLEFORD TIGERS earned a shock 28-12 Super League win over relegation rivals Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue.
Despite sitting above Trinity on points difference, the Tigers had been predicted by all and sundry to fall to defeat in Danny Ward’s first game as head coach of Castleford.
However, the Tigers deserved to win having been the best side for an hour.
Castleford started the brighter of the two sides with Jacob Miller’s kick being palmed back by Liam Watts in the gleeful arms of Charbel Tasipale. The Lebanese back-rower managed to keep hold to dot down in the seventh minute. Gareth Widdop converted for a 6-0 lead.
Trinity should have had their own four-pointer ten minutes later when Josh Griffin dotted down a Luke Gale grubber, but Matty Ashurst was deemed to be offside in the build-up in controversial fashion.
The home side did have their try finally just before the half-hour when Max Jowitt scythed through some soft defence. Jowitt, however, couldn’t convert as the Tigers led 6-4, though Jack Broadbent left the field with injury with a broken collarbone.
Another penalty from the kick-off handed Wakefield more good field position with Griffin getting his try this time. Jowitt again was wayward with the extras, though, with Trinity now leading 8-6.
However, following a Tom Lineham knock on, Castleford were in on the next set with a superb Greg Eden finish. Widdop, however, couldn’t convert with the Tigers holding a 10-8 lead.
And Eden got his second on the stroke of half-time off the back of a brilliant scrum move. Widdop was this time on target to make it 16-8 at the break.
Castleford continued their momentum at the start of the second-half with Alex Foster streaking over from ten metres out. Widdop converted for a 22-8 lead.
Griffin stemmed the tide with another strong finish, but this time Gale couldn’t convert as Castleford held a 22-12 lead.
Widdop extended the Tigers’ lead to 24-12 with a penalty for a late tackle on Jacob Miller before Lineham was denied a try by inches as he chased a Castleford lost ball.
The Tigers weren’t to be denied a priceless victory though as Eden notched a brilliant hat-trick on the hooter. Widdop, however, missed the conversion as Castleford ran out 28-12 winners.
Wakefield Trinity
1 Max Jowitt
34 Innes Senior
43 Josh Griffin
4 Reece Lyne
5 Tom Lineham
7 Mason Lino
37 Luke Gale
16 Josh Bowden
9 Liam Hood
10 Jai Whitbread
11 Matty Ashurst
13 Jay Pitts
19 Kevin Proctor
Substitutes
8 Eddie Battye
15 Liam Kay
17 Renouf Atoni
40 David Fifita
Tries: Jowitt, Griffin 2
Goals: Jowitt 0/2, Gale 0/1
Castleford Tigers
6 Gareth Widdop
26 Elliot Wallis
17 Jack Broadbent
3 Jordan Turner
2 Greg Eden
46 Blake Austin
7 Jacob Miller
32 Liam Watts
45 Liam Horne
8 George Lawler
11 Kenny Edwards
44 Charbel Tasipale
13 Joe Westerman
Substitutes
10 George Griffin
14 Nathan Massey
23 Suaia Matagi
42 Alex Foster
Tries: Tasipale, Eden 3, Foster
Goals: Widdop 4/6
Half-time: 8-16
Referee: Chris Kendall
Video Referee: Jack Smith