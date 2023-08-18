Castleford Tigers earn massive Super League win over relegation rivals Wakefield Trinity

CASTLEFORD TIGERS earned a shock 28-12 Super League win over relegation rivals Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue.

Despite sitting above Trinity on points difference, the Tigers had been predicted by all and sundry to fall to defeat in Danny Ward’s first game as head coach of Castleford.

However, the Tigers deserved to win having been the best side for an hour.

Castleford started the brighter of the two sides with Jacob Miller’s kick being palmed back by Liam Watts in the gleeful arms of Charbel Tasipale. The Lebanese back-rower managed to keep hold to dot down in the seventh minute. Gareth Widdop converted for a 6-0 lead.

Trinity should have had their own four-pointer ten minutes later when Josh Griffin dotted down a Luke Gale grubber, but Matty Ashurst was deemed to be offside in the build-up in controversial fashion.

The home side did have their try finally just before the half-hour when Max Jowitt scythed through some soft defence. Jowitt, however, couldn’t convert as the Tigers led 6-4, though Jack Broadbent left the field with injury with a broken collarbone.

Another penalty from the kick-off handed Wakefield more good field position with Griffin getting his try this time. Jowitt again was wayward with the extras, though, with Trinity now leading 8-6.

However, following a Tom Lineham knock on, Castleford were in on the next set with a superb Greg Eden finish. Widdop, however, couldn’t convert with the Tigers holding a 10-8 lead.

And Eden got his second on the stroke of half-time off the back of a brilliant scrum move. Widdop was this time on target to make it 16-8 at the break.

Castleford continued their momentum at the start of the second-half with Alex Foster streaking over from ten metres out. Widdop converted for a 22-8 lead.

Griffin stemmed the tide with another strong finish, but this time Gale couldn’t convert as Castleford held a 22-12 lead.

Widdop extended the Tigers’ lead to 24-12 with a penalty for a late tackle on Jacob Miller before Lineham was denied a try by inches as he chased a Castleford lost ball.

The Tigers weren’t to be denied a priceless victory though as Eden notched a brilliant hat-trick on the hooter. Widdop, however, missed the conversion as Castleford ran out 28-12 winners.

Wakefield Trinity

1 Max Jowitt

34 Innes Senior

43 Josh Griffin

4 Reece Lyne

5 Tom Lineham

7 Mason Lino

37 Luke Gale

16 Josh Bowden

9 Liam Hood

10 Jai Whitbread

11 Matty Ashurst

13 Jay Pitts

19 Kevin Proctor

Substitutes

8 Eddie Battye

15 Liam Kay

17 Renouf Atoni

40 David Fifita

Tries: Jowitt, Griffin 2

Goals: Jowitt 0/2, Gale 0/1

Castleford Tigers

6 Gareth Widdop

26 Elliot Wallis

17 Jack Broadbent

3 Jordan Turner

2 Greg Eden

46 Blake Austin

7 Jacob Miller

32 Liam Watts

45 Liam Horne

8 George Lawler

11 Kenny Edwards

44 Charbel Tasipale

13 Joe Westerman

Substitutes

10 George Griffin

14 Nathan Massey

23 Suaia Matagi

42 Alex Foster

Tries: Tasipale, Eden 3, Foster

Goals: Widdop 4/6

Half-time: 8-16

Referee: Chris Kendall

Video Referee: Jack Smith