Danny Ward on Castleford Tigers’ victory over Wakefield Trinity and his future beyond Super League 2023

CASTLEFORD TIGERS ran out 28-12 winners over Wakefield Trinity tonight at Belle Vue in what was being dubbed as a relegation Grand Final.

It was Danny Ward’s first game as a head coach in charge of the Tigers and it was fair to say that Castleford deserved the win.

And, Ward was overjoyed with his win, explaining the difference.

“We saw some signs there that the boys have got fight in them, we had to show some resilience, we didn’t touch the ball for nine minutes in that first-half. Wakefield put us under the pump and we came through the other side,” Ward said live on Sky Sports after the game.

“There will be loads of twists and turns, even if we had lost tonight the message would have been the same, it’s one game at a time. There are five games left.”

Ward was asked about his future in 2024 after only joining the Tigers on a short-term deal.

“There have been no discussions from me, I’m just fully focused on St Helens next week.

“There is no talk of next year, it’s hard to plan as you don’t know there you will be financially as a club. We are just focusing on training and focusing on the next game.”

