Castleford Tigers suffer devastating blow in Wakefield Trinity clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have suffered a huge blow to their line-up tonight with centre Jack Broadbent breaking his collarbone in the opening exchanges.

Broadbent went straight off following a big collision with a Wakefield Trinity man.

Castleford started the brighter of the two sides with Jacob Miller’s kick being palmed back by Liam Watts in the gleeful arms of Charbel Tasipale. The Lebanese back-rower managed to keep hold to dot down in the seventh minute. Gareth Widdop converted for a 6-0 lead.

Trinity should have had their own four-pointer ten minutes later when Josh Griffin dotted down a Luke Gale grubber, but Matty Ashurst was deemed to be offside in the build-up in controversial fashion.