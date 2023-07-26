Castleford Tigers fill remaining Super League quota spot with ex-Parramatta Eels starlet

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced their latest signing for the rest of the 2023 Super League season with the acquisition of Lebanese international Carbel Tasipale on a one-and-a-half year deal.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at NRL side Parramatta Eels, representing the Eels in the Jersey Flegg Cup during 2020 and 2021. Tasipale then made the step up to play for Parramatta’s New South Wales Cup pack where he played nine matches in the 2021 season.

A move to Cronulla Sharks followed last year and the back-rower has been a regular in their second-grade side, the Newtown Jets. Tasipale has been in red-hot form this year, crossing on seven occasions in 16 appearances, helping the Jets to a current position of third in the table.

Castleford’s newest recruit also has international experience under his belt, running out for Lebanon at the World Cup on these shores last year.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity that’s been given to me to play in Super League. Not many can say that they’ve played at that level so I’m very excited to move over. I found out last week about the interest and everything has moved pretty quickly,” Tasipale said.

“Obviously leaving home is a big thing but the moment I realised that this is what I’ve dreamed of, I really wanted to go.”

Charbel has been a standout player in the NSW Cup, a competition which he explains has more than equipped him for the rigours of Super League.

“This year for me has been really good because I’ve been doing the extra stuff which has paid off because I will now be playing Super League. In second grade in Australia, the competition is at a really high level because the boys who are not playing NRL every week will come down and play against us.

“When you are playing against those boys the game is really physical so it’s an elite competition and I’ve worked really hard to get my starting spot. It’s a really hard competition to crack.

Tasipale’s adaptability to play either at centre or second-row will be a boost for the Tigers in terms of squad selection. However, the 23-year-old affirmed that he brings more than just flexibility to the pack as he pinpointed his rapid pace as a strong aspect of his game.

“Centre is probably my preferred spot, but I’ve been playing second row this year. Playing in the back row has given me the chance to have the ball more and get involved more in games. I’d say I’m both a second row and centre.

“I’m not afraid to make my tackles and I offer a lot of speed for a forward. I’ll do whatever I need to do to help the team win.”

Although born in Australia, Tasipale represents the country of his heritage, Lebanon, which he proudly played for in last year’s Rugby League World Cup in the UK.

In closing, Charbel wanted to provide a message to the Tigers faithful ahead of him flying over later in the week.

“I’m excited to get started and get stuck in! I’m excited to see you all at the games and I’m humbled by the opportunity that the club has given me. I hope we can finish this season off on a high and I’ll see you guys soon.”

Castleford head coach Andy Last spoke of his delight in securing Tasipale’s signature and affirmed that his athletic ability will cause opposition teams problems in the weeks ahead.

“Charbel has been a standout player in the Newtown Jets team this year. We have looked closely and Charbel is very athletic and his line running really caught the eye.

“We feel his desire and ambition are what we want and need. The additions we have made we feel will create some competition for selection improving performance and ultimately help us get the results we need.”