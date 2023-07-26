Tyler Dupree spotted at Wigan Warriors’ training ground ahead of proposed move from Salford Red Devils

TYLER DUPREE has been spotted at Wigan Warriors’ training ground ahead of proposed move from Salford Red Devils.

Last night, Rugby League Live revealed that the hulking England forward would make an immediate move across Lancashire to sign for Wigan.

Salford, according to the publication, are set to receive a six-figure sum for the rising forward after previously turning down an offer from Super League rivals Hull KR.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise after joining the Red Devils ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

Dupree initially came through the Leeds Rhinos academy before enjoying spells at Oldham and Widnes Vikings but he is now one of the most sought-after forwards in the top flight.

Wigan boss Matt Peet was asked about the link with the 23-year-old back in late May.

“The first thing is, Tyler Dupree is a Salford player and out of respect I don’t like to go into detail. I wouldn’t like it if my player was spoken about in the press like he has been,” Peet previously said.

“We have asked to be kept included in discussions but I don’t want to comment any further than that.”

And now Dupree has been captured talking with Shaun Wane at Robin Park Arena, sporting official Wigan training gear.