St Helens’ Alex Walmsley speaks out on season-ending injury following Leigh Leopards clash

ST HELENS forward Alex Walmsley has spoken out on his season-ending injury following the Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Leigh Leopards last weekend.

Walmsley was subject to a crunching tackle from Leigh’s John Asiata but continued to play on with his knee heavily strapped up.

However, Saints head coach Paul Wellens yesterday confirmed that Walmsley would be out for the rest of the season with an MCL injury.

The Saints forward posted on Instagram: “I’m genuinely gutted that my season has been cut short again through injury but I’m determined to come back stronger from this.

“Looking forward to supporting the team through these next few months as they chase something special again. Thank you for the support ❤️”