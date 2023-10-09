Castleford Tigers forward admits to an “embarrassing” 2023 Super League season after signing new deal

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced another contract extension to one of their forwards following a poor 2023 Super League season.

That man is George Lawler, who joined the Tigers in 2022 from Hull Kingston Rovers and has since played on 29 occasions for the club, scoring twice.

Lawler is pleased to be staying at the Jungle for the next two years and wants to get the club back to a place where the fans can be proud: “I’m really looking forward to this year after a year that didn’t go the best and was embarrassing at times, we need a massive pre-season underneath us and with signings we’ve made hopefully it will be a lot better next year. This season we need to show a bit more grit and a lot more togetherness because that goes a long way.”

“The boys who have already signed and the players coming over for next year seem excited about it. I’m happy to stay for the next two years. We need to get back where Cas fans can be proud of us each week and we will be putting the work in and giving them something to shout about”.

