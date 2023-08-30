Castleford Tigers given double Super League boost ahead of Warrington Wolves clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been given a major boost ahead of their clash against Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

That’s because halfback Blake Austin and winger Greg Eden are back in contention to play on Saturday after missing the 34-4 defeat to St Helens with injury.

The Tigers confirmed the news on their Twitter page with the caption: “🔙 in contention for Saturday 😀”.

The Tigers are currently locked in a relegation battle with rivals Wakefield Trinity with Castleford currently sitting two points above in the Super League table.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.