Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith’s short response to link with Canberra Raiders halfback Matt Frawley

LEEDS RHINOS boss Rohan Smith has given a short response to the club’s link with Canberra Raiders halfback Matt Frawley.

The Rhinos are searching for a new halfback following the departures of Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin with Newcastle Knights star Lachie Miller dropping in at fullback for 2024.

That means that Richie Myler will be heading into the halves next season, with a number of halfbacks being linked with the Headingley outfit.

One of those is Canberra Raiders playmaker Matt Frawley, who spent 2019 with Super League side Huddersfield Giants.

However, Smith refused to be drawn on such speculation, simply stating: “I’m not going to make any comments on media speculation about possible recruits.”

The Rhinos have also signed Mickael Goudemand from Catalans Dragons for 2024 and beyond.

