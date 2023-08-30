Friday Night Super League Team News: Tom Johnstone blow, Huddersfield halfback injury as Wigan prop drops out

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us with three fixtures taking place on Friday night.

Hull KR host Catalans Dragons at Craven Park, with Leigh Leopards taking on Huddersfield Giants at the Leigh Sports Village whilst Salford Red Devils travel to Wigan Warriors.

Here is the team news from those three games:

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad

Matthieu Laguerre and Jordan Dezaria replace Siua Taukeiaho and Tom Johnstone in the Catalans’ 21-man squad.

🏉 𝗟𝗘 𝗚𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗣𝗘

Steve McNamara a dévoilé son groupe pour le déplacement à Hull KR.

— Dragons Catalans (@DragonsOfficiel) August 30, 2023

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

Olly Russell drops out for Huddersfield as Harvey Livett comes back in.

One change this week, as Olly Russell drops out through injury and is replaced by Harvey Livett. — Huddersfield Giants (@Giantsrl) August 30, 2023

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

Wigan head coach Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad for Friday, as Tyler Dupree is replaced by Harvey Makin.

Matt Peet has named his 21-man squad for Friday's Super League Retro Round game against Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium! — Wigan Warriors (@WiganWarriorsRL) August 30, 2023

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad

Salford are unchanged.