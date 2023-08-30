Friday Night Super League Team News: Tom Johnstone blow, Huddersfield halfback injury as Wigan prop drops out

   30/08/2023

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us with three fixtures taking place on Friday night.

Hull KR host Catalans Dragons at Craven Park, with Leigh Leopards taking on Huddersfield Giants at the Leigh Sports Village whilst Salford Red Devils travel to Wigan Warriors.

Here is the team news from those three games:

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad

Matthieu Laguerre and Jordan Dezaria replace Siua Taukeiaho and Tom Johnstone in the Catalans’ 21-man squad.

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

 

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

Olly Russell drops out for Huddersfield as Harvey Livett comes back in.

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

Wigan head coach Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad for Friday, as Tyler Dupree is replaced by Harvey Makin.

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad

Salford are unchanged.