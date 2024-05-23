Castleford Tigers given major injury blow as Super League winger set for over three months on sideline

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been given a major injury blow as winger Louis Senior is set to be sidelined for over three months.

Louis, who recently signed a two-year deal with the Tigers, ruptured his quad during the Tigers’ 60-6 defeat to St Helens.

“Louis Senior’s injury is a disappointing one, he picked up an injury in the Saints game,” Lingard said.

Castleford Tigers given major injury blow as winger set to be sidelined for over three months

“We thought it was a dead leg but it didn’t get any better. He has ruptured his quad and will be out for 12 to 14 weeks.

“It’s another one of these injuries which is difficult to understand. It’s something that has happened in game.”

Lingard has also revealed that Paul McShane will replace the injured Jacob Miller.

“Macca will play at halfback, he is the obvious choice which causes the least disruption. We could have moved Tex to halfback and Luke to fullback but there’s too much disruption there.”

Sylvester Namo will return from suspension whilst Nixon Putt will go on dual-registration to Batley Bulldogs.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast