Castleford Tigers hit with Environmental Agency riposte in Super League stadium redevelopment

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have hit a minor stumbling block in their quest to redevelop their Super League stadium.

With the West Yorkshire club fully focused on redeveloping The Jungle instead of moving to a new site at Junction 32, planning proposal for the redevelopment was submitted to Wakefield Council in May.

Together the two planning applications will provide, according to the Tigers:

On the Wakefield Council website the application for the redevelopment states exactly what is included in the redevelopment:

– “Full planning application for the redevelopment of existing stadium comprising demolition of existing main (east) stand and replacement with new all-seater stand with associated corporate hospitality and entertainment facilities

– “A new gym, club management facilities and offices, refurbished high ball skills and wrestling facility

– “Provision of fan zone

– “Installation of 4G training pitch with floodlighting, resurfacing of car park and circulation areas

– “Selected refurbishment of Railway End (south stand) and refurbishment of Princess Street (west) and Wheldon Road (north) stands including replacement cladding and associated infrastructure, drainage, landscaping and engineering works.”

However, following a scan of the plans, the Environment Agency has objected to such plans. They said: “In the absence of an acceptable flood risk assessment (FRA) we maintain our objection to this application and recommend that planning permission is refused.”

The EA has objected despite the previous response by planners to alleviate such concerns of the Agency.

Although, on the face of it, this objection seems detrimental to Castleford’s plans, it is merely a recommendation by the Environment Agency and is not an actual rejection by Wakefield Council.

That being said, a rejection by the EA does not exactly look good and more communication will be needed in order to gain the Agency’s support. People can view the objection in full here.

In May, the Castleford club had said this about the stadium:

“We are now just waiting for a date for the stadium development to go before the planning committee.

“We would urge anyone who hasn’t yet supported the stadium redevelopment and Axiom site to please do so, the support of the Castleford fans and the wider Castleford community will be a major factor in us gaining planning permission.

“As always, we thank you for your tremendous, loyal support.”

