Warrington Wolves coach Tyrone McCarthy departs Super League club for “exciting opportunity”

WARRINGTON WOLVES coach Tyrone McCarthy has left the Super League club in order to take up an “exciting opportunity.”

McCarthy, who, made 43 appearances for the Wolves between 2009 and 2013, rejoined Warrington in 2021 as scholarship head coach and academy and reserves assistant coach.

Now he will be heading overseas to become Pathways Coaching Director for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the NRL.

The Warrington club said: “We wish to thank Tyke for all he’s done for the Wire over the years and wish him well for his next chapter in Australia.”