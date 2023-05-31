Wakefield Trinity confirm their FIFTH Super League signing in a remarkable day with return of former hero David Fifita

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have confirmed their FIFTH Super League signing in a remarkable day with the return of former Belle Vue hero David Fifita.

Fifita has re-joined Trinity until the end of the 2023 season and trained with the squad this morning ahead of Sunday’s Magic Weekend clash against Leigh Leopards.

Fifita first joined Trinity in 2016 and quickly became a fans’ favourite for his barnstorming performances! He went on to make 141 appearances for the club before departing at the end of 2022 when his contract expired and returning home with his family. Since his return to Australia, Fifita has played for Entrance Tigers in the Central Coast Division.

“It goes without saying that this is one of the hardest things I’ve had to do, leaving my family back in Australia,” admitted Fifita.

“At this time, I want to concentrate on getting myself right and bringing that smile back to Wakefield fans.

“The hard work starts now and I’ll be giving everything for the challenge ahead, which is to try and help a club close to my heart stay in the top tier.”

Trinity Head Coach, Mark Applegarth, added: “Everything at the club is delighted that David Fifita is back with us.

“He’s a player that will make a huge difference to the dressing room and it’s been great to have him training with us this morning, with his leadership skills clear to see.

“Dave Fifita, on his day, has an unplayable talent and he’s certainly excited to be with us to help us survive. He has the ability to stress a defence and create some tempo for us to play off, which is something we have been missing for most parts of this year.

“It was clear to see how much Dave also meant to the fans in the final home game of last year, and I know that Dave will be buzzing to play in front of the Red, White & Blue Army once again.”