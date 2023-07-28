Castleford Tigers in talks with Wests Tigers prop for immediate Super League move

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are in talks with Wests Tigers prop James Roumanos about an immediate move to Super League.

The West Yorkshire club’s recruitment drive has been well documented and that doesn’t look like stopping before the August 4 deadline with Roumanos in the sights of Andy Last, League Express understands.

The 23-year-old prop/loose-forward began his career with the Canterbury Bulldogs, but in August 2021, he was one of 12 players who were told by the Belmore club that they would not be offered a contract for the 2022 season and would be released at seasons end.

As a result, the Lebanon international – who has made five appearances for the Cedars – joined Manly.

In round 25 of the 2022 NRL season, Roumanos made his first grade debut off the bench for the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles against his former side canterbury.

He signed a contract for Wests Tigers for the 2023 NRL season and could well join fellow Lebanon international Charbel Tasipale at The Jungle for the rest of the season.