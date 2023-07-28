Salford Red Devils fullback Ryan Brierley reportedly ‘courted’ by rival Super League clubs

SALFORD RED DEVILS fullback Ryan Brierley is reportedly being ‘courted’ by rival Super League clubs.

That’s according to The Sportsman which has reported that the Salford star is attracting interest from the Red Devils’ rivals despite being in talks with the club over a new deal.

It has been a busy time at the Salford Stadium with Tyler Dupree leaving the club immediately for the Wigan Warriors on a four-year deal as Brad Singleton comes the other way.

Reigning Man of Steel Brodie Croft continues to be linked with a move away from Salford, too, with NRL side Wests Tigers thought to be chasing the Australian halfback.

Brierley, who is now 31 years of age, has made 26 appearances for the Red Devils since joining the club ahead of the 2022 Super League season after spending most of his career in the Championship.

The Scotland international has also earned nine caps for the Bravehearts.