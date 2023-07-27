Huddersfield Giants overcome Hull FC as four men leave the field with injury

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS inflicted a 19-12 win over Hull FC in a nervy affair that saw both sides lose two men to injury.

Whilst Jermaine McGillvary and Luke Yates left the field for Ian Watson’s men, Liam Sutcliffe and Cam Scott did the same for Hull FC.

To start with, Jake Connor kicked a superb 20/40 to get Huddersfield near the Black and Whites’ line. And they duly took advantage with Jermaine McGillvary forcing his way over in the corner in the 13th minute. Olly Russell converted expertly from out wide to make it 6-0.

Hull, however, claimed a short kick-off and had their best attacking set of the game. That being said, the Black and Whites couldn’t manufacture anything decent as the Giants stood firm.

Tony Smith’s men did hit back in the next set, though, Jordan Lane breaking away before sending Adam Swift over for his 13th try of the season. Liam Sutcliffe converted to level proceedings at 6-6.

The Black and Whites were in again just after the midway point in the first-half when Jake Trueman took on the line before sending Brad Fash over under the posts. Sutcliffe converted from in front to make it 12-6.

Huddersfield hit back with a vengeance, though, as a Chris Satae knock-on was followed up by a superb Russell chip which Tui Lolohea won the race to. Russell converted as the sides were locked up once more at 12-12.

Both sides had chances to cross before half-time, but the defences were resolute as it remained 12-12 at the break.

It was nip and tuck once again following the resumption with Huddersfield and Hull both trading errors and big hits as well as injuries as Jermaine McGillvary left the field for the Giants and Liam Sutcliffe for the Black and Whites..

Luke Yates was the next man off the field with a head injury as Cam Scott soon joined him down the tunnel in a costly night for the Super League sides.

However, it was the Giants that took the lead 12 minutes before the end as Chris McQueen stormed on to a short pass from Chris Hill. Russell converted for an 18-12 lead.

Russell made sure of the win with a drop goal as the clock wound down as the Giants ran out 19-12 winners.

Huddersfield Giants

1 Jake Connor

24 Sam Halsall

5 Jake Bibby

4 Kevin Naiqama

2 Jermaine McGillvary

23 Olly Russell

6 Tui Lolohea

8 Chris Hill

35 Adam Milner

20 Olly Wilson

21 Leroy Cudjoe

12 Chris McQueen

13 Luke Yates

Substitutes

9 Nathan Peats

10 Joe Greenwood

15 Matty English

29 Sam Hewitt

Tries: McGillvary (13), Lolohea (27), McQueen (68)

Goals: Russell 3/3

Field goals: Russell (73)

Hull FC

25 Davy Litten

2 Adam Swift

17 Cam Scott

4 Liam Sutcliffe

5 Darnell McIntosh

6 Jake Trueman

7 Jake Clifford

13 Brad Fash

9 Danny Houghton

8 Ligi Sao

12 Jordan Lane

11 Andre Savelio

15 Joe Cator

Substitutes

10 Chris Satae

14 Joe Lovodua

30 Scott Taylor

33 Brad Dwyer

Tries: Swift (18), Fash (23)

Goals: Sutcliffe 2/2

Half-time: 12-12

Referee: Aaron Moore