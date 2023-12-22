Castleford Tigers injury latest as halfback and forward suffer muscle injuries

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will have been hoping for a clean bill of health going into the 2024 Super League season after suffering with numerous injuries in 2023.

The lack of a consistent spine troubled the Tigers throughout the year with the likes of Danny Richardson, Niall Evalds and Gareth Widdop spending time on the sidelines.

With pre-season already over a month underway, new head coach Craig Lingard has given the latest injury situation at The Jungle.

“Sylvester Namo is progressing as expected and probably back March time,” Lingard told TotalRL.

“Rowan Milnes tweaked his hamstring so he’s been off the field for a couple of weeks, but he should be back on the field tomorrow.

“George Griffin is back in full training. Danny Richardson is 95 percent there and aiming for the pre-season friendlies.

“Albert Vete pulled his calf again so he is out for a month or so.”

Richardson, of course, missed the entirety of the 2023 Super League season after suffering a horrendous ACL and MCL injury towards the back end of the 2022 season.

Namo, meanwhile, is also recovering from an ACL injury whilst Griffin had had previous issues with his knee.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.