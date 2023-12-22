Rhys Kennedy on turning down other offers for London Broncos and future beyond 2024

RHYS KENNEDY will line up a London Broncos player in 2024 after signing a one-year deal with the capital club.

The Broncos stunned rugby league by winning promotion to Super League at the end of 2023, beating Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone Rovers and Toulouse Olympique on their travels in the play-offs.

Meanwhile, Kennedy was a Hull KR player in 2023 before leaving just a year into his two-year deal at Craven Park to make the move south.

The 29-year-old is keen to turn out for his new head coach Mike Eccles after turning down Championship sides to strike a deal with the Broncos.

“I haven’t been here long, I’m just finding my bearings and whatnot,” Kennedy told TotalRL.

“We have moved into some temporary accommodation and trying to get settled in. We are only a few stops away on the train from the stadium, so it’s nice and easy to get around.

“Choosing London was part of the opportunity, one of the options. Talking to the coach, Mike Eccles, he sounded like a really good bloke and someone that I wanted to play under.

“What he was talking about in terms of the playing squad being a young, energetic group that was all part of the talks and part of the decision.

“There weren’t offers from Super League clubs, there were some other options in the Championship.”

But what lies beyond 2024 for Kennedy?

“I signed just the year at the moment, I’ve thought about further down the line. I want to keep playing and ideally keep my career going as long as possible,” the towering prop continued.

“Staying in the UK is the preference. I would rather stay here than go back to the NRL, my partner and I are enjoying ourselves over here. It is part of the journey to experience a different way of life and play Super League.”

