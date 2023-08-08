Castleford Tigers legend rules himself out of Super League job

CASTLEFORD TIGERS legend Adrian Vowles has ruled himself out of the head coaching job at the Super League club after being inundated with fans to take over.

Vowles holds legendary status at the West Yorkshire club after winning the Man of Steel for the Tigers back in 1999 – a year in which Castleford made the semi-finals of both the Challenge Cup and Super League play-offs.

However, the Australian – who currently coaches the Brisbane Tigers’ women’s side Down Under – has told League Express that he isn’t interested in taking over the vacant position left by the sacked Andy Last.

Last, of course, was given his marching orders following a dismal 28-0 home loss to the Huddersfield Giants last Friday night – a result which left the Tigers bottom of the Super League table.

Vowles, in response to who he feels would do the job at The Jungle, told League Express that former Castleford boss Daryl Powell would be the man to get the Tigers out of the current mess they find themselves in.

Castleford are expected to make an announcement tomorrow regarding the head coaching position as a crunch clash with local rivals Wakefield Trinity looms next Friday night.