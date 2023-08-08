Ex-Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors star Jackson Hastings teases potential Super League return

FORMER Salford Red Devils star Jackson Hastings has hinted at a potential return to Super League.

Australian Hastings won the adoration of Salford fans in his short spell at the club, helping the Red Devils to a Super League Grand Final in 2019 before helping the Wigan Warriors to do the same in 2020.

Following a number of successful seasons in the UK, the 27-year-old earned a move back to Australia with the Wests Tigers but exited after a season to join the Newcastle Knights.

He dropped Salford a message on social media following the club’s 150th ‘birthday’ at the weekend which stated: “Hey guys, Jackson Hastings here. I just want to give a huge birthday shoutout to the mighty Salford Red Devils, reaching 150 years. It’s an amazing milestone and an amazing achievement.

“I’m proud to have played my part in the club and am extremely grateful to have met all of you in the community of Salford including the members, the fan base and everyone involved.

“That 2019 Grand Final will stick in my memories for years to come, we had such a great team and all of you guys that supported the club were a part of it.

“Love you guys and shout out to the boys who can hopefully go and get the win for the club miss you all and go the mighty Red Devils!”

Hastings would then send his own message on Twitter, tweeting: “Happy 150th Birthday @SalfordDevils. Glad i got to be apart of them 150 years! And who knows maybe some more in the future. @Ianblease1 😉❤️”.

Imagine if Hastings did return!

Happy 150th Birthday @SalfordDevils Glad i got to be apart of them 150 years! And who knows maybe some more in the future. @Ianblease1 😉❤️ https://t.co/sJkaQP4JAH — Jackson Hastings (@JackoHastings) August 5, 2023

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.