All 16 live Challenge Cup, 1895 Cup and NRL rugby league TV games this weekend

WELL another week of live rugby league action is upon us and what a week it promises to be!

The live TV action kicks off on Thursday morning when Manly Sea Eagles take on the Penrith Panthers in the NRL before Newcastle Knights and Canterbury Bulldogs round things off on Sunday morning.

Here is the TV schedule in full:

Thursday 10th August

NRL Premiership – Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers – Watch NRL – 10.50am kick-off

Friday 11th August

NRL Premiership – Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 9am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 11am kick-off

Saturday 12th August

Women’s NRL Premiership – St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canberra Raiders – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 2.05am kick-off

Women’s NRL Premiership – North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 3.50am kick-off

NRL Premiership – South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons – Watch NRL – 6am kick-off​

Women’s NRL Premiership – Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 6.10am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Wests Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors – Watch NRL – 8.30am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Sydney Roosters vs The Dolphins – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Action – 10.35am kick-off

​Women’s Challenge Cup Final – St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos – BBC Two – 12noon kick-off

Challenge Cup Final – Leigh Leopards vs Hull KR – BBC One – 3pm kick-off​

1895 Cup Final – Batley Bulldogs vs Halifax Panthers – BBC iPlayer – 5.30pm kick-off​

Sunday 13th August

Women’s NRL Premiership – Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 3am kick-off

Women’s NRL Premiership – Newcastle Knights vs Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 4.50am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders – Watch NRL – 5am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Newcastle Knights vs Canterbury Bulldogs – Watch NRL – 7am kick-off​

