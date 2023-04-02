Castleford Tigers make first signing under Andy Last with Super League forward on season-long loan

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have made their first signing under interim coach Andy Last with the capture of Super League forward and former academy player Luis Johnson.

Johnson will join the club on a season long loan, with a recall option after two weeks, only to be recalled should KR have significant injury problems.

The 24-year-old knows The Jungle well having joined the Tigers’ scholarship programme at 15. In 2018 Johnson left Castleford and joined Warrington Wolves on a three-year deal.

Since leaving the Tigers, Johnson has featured for Rochdale Hornets, Widnes Vikings and Dewsbury Rams in loan spells, but more recently featuring 23 times for Hull KR.

Last looking forward to having Luis on board: “He’ll bring a bit of youthful exuberance I think. He’s someone we’ve identified as fitting that age profile that we’re looking at. Someone younger, fresher bodies, and a real desire to make their mark in Super League.

“He’s played a fair number of games already, and he’s only 24 years of age. He’s familiar with Castleford so he know’s the environment and the club, he knows the importance of coming here and giving his best week in, week out.

“He went over to Warrington and played some good Rugby there and played alongside some experienced players, and learnt a great deal. Then again at Hull KR, we’re looking forward to having him on board.”

“Other teams have been looking in the market, we’ve been the same. Being able to pick someone up of his age and experience is great for us. He’ll improve the competition for places and get some guys looking over their shoulder. He’ll definitely add something to the dynamic of the group.”

Luis Johnson believes the transition will be an easy one: “It’s probably going to be a weird feeling. I was at Cas when I was 15 so it’s been 8 or 9 years.

“It will be good to back and getting some games under my belt. I’m looking forward to be working with players like Paul McShane and Adam Milner and some old team mates.

“I’ve played with Muizz Mustapha and Albert Vete so will be good to be back with them. There’s a few others, I was with Alex Sutcliffe all the way through amateur rugby and I did the academy with Callum McLelland so there’s even more faces that I know so it should be an easy transition.

“Castleford fans can expect loads of energy and I bring enthusiasm. Hopefully we can get some more wins under the belt and get rolling through the season.”