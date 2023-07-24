Castleford Tigers make immediate signing as Andy Last brings in another recruit

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have made an immediate signing to bolster their Super League survival chances as Andy Last brings in Papua New Guinea international Liam Horne.

The 26-year-old moved from PNG to Australia as a youngster and was picked up by Brisbane side Norths Devils where he rose through the youth ranks.

Horne has played in numerous positions during his time with the Devils, playing hooker, full-back, centre, and loose-forward during his stint with the club. He is known for his trademark electric runs, attacking intent, and an eye for a try when he gets a sniff of the line.

Norths Devils went all the way in 2021 to secure the Intrust Super Cup where he played a crucial role in the club’s success that season. He was called up to the Brisbane Broncos squad for a friendly game ahead of this term and boasts an impressive nine tries in 14 matches this campaign.

Horne received international honours last year, being selected for the Kumuls’ World Cup warm-up contest against Fiji in a 24-14 victory for PNG at Campbelltown Stadium.

On securing Horne’s signature, Castleford Head Coach Andy Last spoke highly of his latest addition, pinpointing his adaptability as a major strong point.

“Liam is an explosive player with good leg speed and versatility. He is comfortable at 9 or 13 and has played centre and in the spine. His running game and agility make him a really dynamic player which at this time of year will be a real asset for us.

“We are looking forward to welcoming him into our group and improving the competition within our squad on a day-to-day basis.”