Ex-Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils star Ben Murdoch-Masila puts Super League clubs on red alert

FORMER Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils star Ben Murdoch-Masila has put Super League clubs on red alert with the news that he is set to enter the open market in November.

Despite signing a two-year deal with St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of the 2023 NRL season, Murdoch-Masila will be free to negotiate with other clubs come November, in order to strike a deal for the 2025 season and beyond, Fox Sports has reported.

The Tongan international heavyweight is one of eight Dragons players that have been given the green light by incoming boss Shane Flanagan to depart the club.

Tyrell Sloan, Junior Amone, Jack de Belin, Francis Molo, Jaydn Su’A, Mathew Feagai, Max Feagai and Zane Musgrove will all hit the open market at the start of November as St George attempt to turn around the dreadful recent run in the NRL.

Murdoch-Masila proved to be a big hit in Super League during the five seasons he spent in the UK.

The forward first came to the UK shores in 2016, signing for the Salford Red Devils where he made 60 appearances before leaving for the Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2018 Super League season.

Murdoch-Masila went on to make another 67 appearances for Warrington, with a move to the New Zealand Warriors beckoning for 2021.