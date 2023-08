CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been busy in their recruitment in recent weeks, with the signings of BIlly Tsikrikas, Alex Foster, Liam Horne, Charbel Tasipale and Blake Austin.

Now the club has announced that Cain Robb will join Championship side Swinton Lions on loan until the end of the 2023 season.

The 20-year-old hooker has made seven appearances in total this campaign for the Tigers but will now gain valuable game time with Allan Coleman’s squad.