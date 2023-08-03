St Helens suffer major Konrad Hurrell blow

THE injury problems at St Helens have gone from bad to worse with Konrad Hurrell giving the Merseyside club a major blow.

Hurrell, who has impressed for the Saints in his two seasons at the club, will miss almost a month with a torn calf sustained in the 22-18 win over Leeds Rhinos.

Now Saints boss Paul Wellens has confirmed the prognosis.

“Unfortunately, we lost Konrad on the weekend,” Wellens said.

“Konrad has got a bit of a torn calf, but I’ve got to pay him a fair bit of respect. He did that fairly early on in the game and managed to stay out there on the field and get through the 80 minutes.

“So it is a testament to his toughness as a player but unfortunately we will miss Konrad now for close to four weeks.”

Saints could, however, have Curtis Sironen back with Mark Percival also in line for a return.

“We’re hopeful that Curtis Sironen might have a chance of playing this weekend,” Wellens continued.

“He’s trained with the team this afternoon, and we’ll have to check his response, but he will hopefully come back into the squad with a view to him playing at the weekend.

“But we won’t take unnecessary risks, and this week is going to come too soon for Joe Batchelor. We’re hopeful he will be back for Huddersfield, but like Curtis, we’ll just monitor him as days and weeks pass.

“Mark is in line to play this week. It was important that we gave Mark the necessary time after his head knock he picked up in the game against Catalans.

“We gave him that extra week, and we’ve had clearance from the neurosurgeon during the course of the week, so Mark’s in line to play.”