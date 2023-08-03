Former Cronulla Sharks boss touted as potential replacement for Daryl Powell at Warrington Wolves

FORMER Cronulla Sharks head coach John Morris is being touted as a potential replacement for Daryl Powell at the Warrington Wolves.

League Express understands that the 43-year-old, who coached the Sharks between 2019 and 2021, is a man of interest to Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick as the latter launches his bid to find a new man to take the Cheshire club to the next level.

Morris, who played over 100 NRL games for the Sharks between 2010 and 2014, is currently assistant coach to Jason Demetriou at the South Sydney Rabittohs in the prized Australian competition.

Fitzpatrick and the Wolves are now having to lead their chase for a new head coach elsewhere following the rejection of the job by former St Helens boss Justin Holbrook.

Holbrook was offered a lucrative multi-year deal to leave Australia behind and return to the northern hemisphere, but family reasons dictated that the 47-year-old stay in the NRL, where he is likely to be picked up by the Sydney Roosters.

