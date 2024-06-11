Castleford Tigers’ new director reveals rejection from “a couple” of players as recruitment latest given

CASTLEFORD TIGERS director Martin Jepson has revealed that “a couple” of players have turned down the chance to join the Super League club.

In recent weeks, the Tigers have announced contract extensions for the likes of Jason Qareqare, Sam Hall and George Hill whilst Innes and Louis Senior have both committed their futures to the West Yorkshire club.

However, Castleford have also been linked with a number of other stars such as Hull KR’s Corey Hall and George King, but such deals have not been forthcoming.

Jepson has explained the latest on the Tigers’ recruitment outlook.

“The off-contract list has been relatively thin this year which happens every so often in a cycle,” Jepson told The COYFCast podcast.

“I am pleased we have done the business we have been able to do. I can say, without naming names, we have had a couple of runs at other players but we weren’t successful who would have been nice additions to have.

“But, for various reasons, they didn’t come our way. We are a bit more active in the overseas market than we have been previously but I don’t think there is anything there to report yet. We are still looking and talking as well as exploring other options.

“What we have done is secure what we could secure with the short and medium-term future of some of our younger players and those we wanted to extend but we have left a little bit of room available for the right players should they come available.

“The back line is taking really good shape, we know we are a bit light in the middles and in the longer-term we will need to look there.

“Other options may become available in the second cycle that will come out in the second half of the year.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast