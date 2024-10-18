Castleford Tigers’ new full owner Martin Jepson gives recruitment latest as Super League club gears up for IMG rating

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ new full owner Martin Jepson has revealed that there will be signing news “very shortly” at the Super League club.

Following his 100 per cent takeover of the Tigers, Jepson did a full-length interview with BBC Radio Leeds, outlining his plan for the future as well as reflecting on the 2024 Super League season.

The season saw Castleford win just seven games from 27 in Super League, with nine players confirmed to be leaving by the club earlier this month – including overseas men Jacob Miller, Elie El-Zakhem and Nixon Putt.

Although recruitment has been few and far between for the Tigers so far for 2025 with just Parramatta Eels centre Zac Cini confirmed, Jepson has hinted that more recruits will be coming in after the IMG gradings have been released next week.

“Let’s leave that for the coming days, there’s a lot to go through over the next week or so, we’re only a few days away from the rankings coming out of the IMG system,” Jepson said.

“We have been working hard behind the scenes, there will be news on signings very shortly.”

The Tigers have been linked with Parramatta Eels halfback Daejarn Asi and PNG international hooker Judah Rimbu.

