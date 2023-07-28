Castleford Tigers’ new recruitment strategy is a breath of fresh air for the Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been one of the most active Super League clubs in the transfer market in recent weeks.

After seeing their neighbours Wakefield Trinity pick up the likes of Luke Gale, David Fifita and Will Dagger to get to within two points of the Tigers in the Super League table, Castleford have done their own pieces of shrewd business lately.

Lebanon World Cup international Charbel Tasipale is the latest addition to a squad that has been bolstered by the signings of former Tigers Alex Foster, Greek international Billy Tsikrikas and Papua New Guinea livewire Liam Horne.

Add into the mix the signing of PNG duo Sylvester Namo and Nixon Putt for 2024 and the speculated recruitment of Lebanon star Elie El-Zakhem and the Tigers are going for a fresh approach under head coach Andy Last.

Old heads Bureta Faraimo and Mahe Fonua left the club immediately during the week whilst Adam Milner and Daniel Smith have already made way.

Niall Evalds is leaving The Jungle at the end of 2023 whilst the club continued to be linked with Cronulla Sharks starlet Kayal Iro, Wests Tigers prop James Roumanos and former St Helens outside back Josh Simm.

These are all fresh young faces with a point to prove, and, mixing together with the likes of veterans Joe Westerman, Paul McShane and Jacob Miller, the club finally seems to be getting the balance between youth and experience on a much more secure footing.

The new signings are all playing in the second tier of Australian rugby league and will be champing at the bit to play in the northern hemisphere’s top flight.

The likes of Tasipale, Tsikrikas, Putt, Namo, Horne have all been able to sign for Castleford due to the fact that they played in the World Cup for their respective nations, so the Tigers are not only heading in a new, exciting recruitment direction, they are bringing in genuine internationals.

For Castleford fans, if they stay up – and it is still an if with eight games to go – they should be excited for 2024 and beyond.