Castleford Tigers plan on squad investment for the next four years revealed

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will be a wholly different side in Super League 2024 than the one which took to the field in 2023.

A new head coach of Craig Lingard and assistant Danny McGuire along with a whole host of new signings including Sam Wood, Josh Simm and Elie El-Zakhem, the Tigers look a different, hungrier opposition.

At the culmination of the 2023 season, it was revealed that the Tigers would not be spending the full salary cap in 2024, but now managing director Mark Grattan has explained the plan in place for the next four years, squad wise.

“We’ve got a squad plan in place for the next four years if we do what we feel will happen and each year it will increase the squad spend,” Grattan told The COYFCast podcast.

“We have to make sure first and foremost that we have a team here that will be young and enthusiastic and put a smile on peoples’ faces

“What the money does is stabilise us over a terrible TV deal and allows us to increase our squad spend. We had Luis Johnson on trial and without that investment we would have bene thinking twice if we committed that money to Luis.

“If someone else comes up that fits in the model of what we are trying to do then we would have a look at that. Extending the young lads like Fletcher Rooney is a priority as well.”

LISTEN TO THE COYFCAST PODCAST IN FULL BY CLICKING HERE.

Grattan, meanwhile, is not making any big predictions, emphasising that the 2024 squad is completely different to the one from 2023.

“It’s a tough one because you can trip yourself up at this point. It’s a real different atmosphere this year to what it was last year. We were giving the kit out and you’re thinking you are looking at some big athletes. They are all lean, fast and fit.

“I have been thinking it’s a different team to what we have ever seen before. I think for me, they will go out there with a point to prove and give everything for the club and the town.

“Secondly if we get to that stage where we are in with a shout of a play-off spot, I think that will be a tremendous season and a real turnaround from last season.

“The key to is that if we do that, they have another year and 20/25 Super League games under their belt which will make them stronger for the year after.”

LISTEN TO THE COYFCAST PODCAST IN FULL BY CLICKING HERE.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.