Castleford Tigers prop Albert Vete leaves Super League club on loan

CASTLEFORD TIGERS prop Albert Vete has left the Super League club on a loan deal.

Vete who has represented New Zealand Warriors, Melbourne Storm, Hull KR, Castleford Tigers and most recently Featherstone Rovers via a loan spell, arrives at League One side Doncaster to strengthen the options available to head coach Richard Horne.

He has also pulled on the Tonga jersey at the Rugby League World Cup 2017.

Dons head coach Richard Horne said “Albert adds not only quality but experience at the top level to our ranks that we’ll look to utilise over the coming weeks.”

The loan is an initial two-week period but will then be reviewed on a week-by-week basis.

Vete will be available to go straight into the squad for the Dons next fixture in Betfred League One against Workington Town at the Fibrus Community Stadium on Sunday, July 30.