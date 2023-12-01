Castleford Tigers release statement on future of club following appointment of a new director

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have released a statement following the new addition of a director to the club, with Ergo Real Estate owner Martin Jepson coming on board.

Looking on Companies House, a ‘Notice of Individual Person with Significant Control’ has been handed out in Jepson’s name for the Company Name: ‘Castleford Rugby League Football Club Limited’.

That notice was filed yesterday on Companies House, with Jepson taking more than 25 per cent of shares at Castleford, but not more than 50 per cent.

The club has now stated: “Castleford Tigers would like to make the following statement surrounding the news of the addition of a new Director of the Club on Companies House.

“As many will be aware, the club has been actively looking for the right investors to come on board for a number of years. Although a new Director has been added to Companies House, we are not yet in a position to announce the full detail at this stage and we hope this is understood and appreciated by all. We are preparing for an official announcement and will be making a further statement by the end of next week.

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this positive news and we thank you for your continued support.”

