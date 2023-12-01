Wigan Athletic sacrifice usual primetime kick-off slot for Wigan Warriors’ World Club Challenge clash with Penrith Panthers

WIGAN ATHLETIC have sacrificed their usual primetime kick-off slot for Wigan Warriors’ World Club Challenge clash against Penrith Panthers.

The World Club Challenge will take place on Saturday 24 February with an 8pm kick-off, with Australian fans able to watch the fixture at 7am their time.

However, Wigan Athletic’s League One clash against Cheltenham Town was scheduled for the same day with a 3pm kick-off.

That being said, Athletic’s fixture against Town will now take place on Friday 23 February – a day earlier – with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.

Athletic posted on X: “Our home fixture against Cheltenham Town has been brought forward to Friday 23 February 2024 (kick-off 7:45pm).

“This is due to the Rugby League World Club Challenge being scheduled to take place at the DW on Saturday 24 February.”

It’s great news for the Warriors, with new owner Mike Danson also owning Athletic as the two clubs look to enhance their relationship off the field.

