Ex-Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity star Jarrod Sammut hunting for new club

FORMER Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity star Jarrod Sammut is hunting for a new club following his exit of Barrow Raiders.

The Raiders released a names of those that have been handed contracts, joined the club and that have left the club with Sammut one of those to leave at the expiration of his contract.

Another former Wiganer, Jack Wells, has left Barrow too to take a year out to regain his fitness whilst the likes of Rio Corkill, Danny Langtree and Connor Saunders have all joined rival clubs.

Sammut, 36, has made 27 appearances for Barrow since joining ahead of the 2022 season after having spells with the likes of Wigan, Wakefield, Bradford Bulls, London Broncos and Crusaders RL.

There are currently 18 players in the Raiders first team ahead of the new season, with paperwork completed for a further signing, and terms agreed with another. The announcement of these signings will be delayed due to a couple of independent reasons.

