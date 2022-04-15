Castleford Tigers reveal designs for redeveloped Wheldon Road

Castleford Tigers have released fresh details for their redevelopment of Wheldon Road, as well as the first images of how their home ground will look when the project is completed.

The club revealed their intention late last year to revamp their current ground instead of moving to a proposed new stadium at Junction 32 of the M62.

The owners of the Junction 32 site, Highgrove Group, are proposing to submit a planning application this summer to repurpose it as an employment site and have agreed to provide funds towards improvements at Wheldon Road.

This would provide the majority of the funding for redevelopment, alongside a £2million grant from Wakefield Council’s Rugby League Resilience Fund, in a similar arrangement to how neighbours Wakefield Trinity have secured funds to redevelop their Belle Vue home.

Castleford intend to demolish and rebuild the Main Stand, while modernising the existing Princess Street Stand, Railway End and Wheldon Road End.

There would also be new fan facilities, food and drink outlets, four new changing rooms, a new gymnasium, additional medical and physiotherapy facilities, new staff and Foundation offices, and hospitality suites.

“There has long been a need for serious investment into the fabric of Wheldon Road,” said Mark Grattan, Tigers managing director.

“We spend large sums each year on maintenance, but this is really just applying a sticking plaster. What the stadium needs is a full revamp, befitting of our status as a Super League club.

“Following Wakefield Council’s announcement regarding their Rugby League Resilience Fund, and Wakefield Trinity’s recent successful planning approval, we have been working closely with Highgrove Group to secure the additional funds necessary to make Wheldon Road fit for the future.

“We are delighted to provide details of our plans with Highgrove Group to fund major investment into our historic home using funds raised, should proposed new employment development come to fruition at the Axiom site.”

The club have released the first CGI images of the stadium redevelopment proposal, as shown below.