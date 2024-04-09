Castleford Tigers rule themselves out of potential Hull FC signing

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have ruled themselves out of potentially bringing in Hull FC’s Tex Hoy.

Hoy, whose future at the MKM Stadium looks to be over per Rugby League Live, is one-and-a-half years into a two-year deal with the Black and Whites.

However, the playmaker has been in and out of the side under head coach Tony Smith and he is set for the exit door.

Of course, that news has set the rumour mill into overdrive about Hoy’s next potential destination, with Super League strugglers Castleford named as one of the candidates.

However, League Express understands that Tigers boss Craig Lingard has ruled the club out of making a move for the Australian with no quota spaces available and the fact that fullback is already a position well covered at The Jungle with both Jack Broadbent and Luke Hooley staking a claim there.

Lingard and the Tigers are making enquiries to bring in new bodies, though, with injuries past double figures and no sign of anyone returning to the field as of yet.

