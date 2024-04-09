Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson labels Super League boss “one of the best” as Hull FC’s Tony Smith comes under fire

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has labelled Hull FC boss Tony Smith as “one of the best coaches” in the game of rugby league.

Watson’s Huddersfield have tore the Black and Whites to shreds at the John Smith’s Stadium as well as the MKM Stadium so far this season, racking up a 50-6 win and then a 56-24 triumph with FC winning just once in their opening eight fixtures of the 2024 season.

And Watson had kind words to say about Smith, calling for fans to look at his past successes with the likes of Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves.

“When you’re a fan no one cares, they look at the scoreboard and don’t see what you’re trying to work towards,” Watson said.

“Tony is one of the best coaches, if not the best coach. He has mentored me when I was younger so I’ve seen first hand what he does and what his philosophies are.

“They take time to impact a team, he likes to play with offloads and certain moves but that takes time to upskill the players.

“He has done it at every club he has been with. If people let him do what he wants to then they improve. We knew we had to be ready to react to offloads.

“His style is coming and it is there. They will cause teams problems, but they have got exciting attacking players. He has probably not got the first-team players he would like to play in that style.”

Even now, Watson employs tactics learnt under Smith.

“We teach our wingers certain things and the only way I know that is because of what Tony taught me. He is a great coach but they are struggling.

“Fans look at the score and say Tony isn’t a good coach but his history proves he is. I don’t think he’s been anywhere and failed.”

