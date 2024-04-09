“I’m not dead” – Catalans Dragons star Tom Johnstone provides injury latest following scary concussion

CATALANS DRAGONS star Tom Johnstone has provided an injury latest following a scary concussion in his side’s 14-6 win over St Helens on Saturday night.

Johnstone left the field early at the weekend and didn’t return after failing his Head Injury Assessment which means he will sit out this weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-final clash against Huddersfield Giants.

However, the 28-year-old, who has a history of concussion problems, has given an update on his condition.

Johnstone posted on X: “I’m not dead. Thanks to the boys for stopping the game and the medical staff for looking after me. Just a headache last night feeling good today. Some win from the boys 🤟🏻🐉”

The England international winger is set to leave the Dragons for Wakefield Trinity at the end of the 2023 Super League season, rejoining his boyhood club after two seasons in the south of France.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.