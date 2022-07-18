Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils and St Helens stars hit with bans

St Helens forward Sione Mata’utia has been given a three-match ban following his dismissal in last week’s win over Huddersfield Giants.

The RFL match review panel charged Mata’utia with Grade C other contrary behaviour for lifting an injured player, Danny Levi.

Super League leaders Saints have also had Morgan Knowles banned for one match for a Grade A late hit on a passer, a separate offence to the one he was sin binned for in the match.

Both players will miss this Sunday’s trip to Wakefield Trinity, while Mata’utia will also sit out the following fixtures against Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers.

Meanwhile, Cheyse Blair has been banned for two games after being sent off in Castleford’s win over Warrington Wolves.

The centre was given a Grade C charge for a ‘forearm to the head’, and will now miss the Tigers’ upcoming matches against Hull FC and Wakefield.

Salford Red Devils forward Sam Luckley will be suspended for Saturday’s trip to Toulouse Olympique after being given a one-match ban for a Grade B intentional trip in their win over Catalans Dragons.

St Helens’ Jack Welsby and Leeds Rhinos’ Sam Walters were charged, with a Grade A late hit on passer and Grade A high tackle respectively, but avoided bans, while Warrington’s Thomas Mikaele has been handed a caution for dangerous contact.