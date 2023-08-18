Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson on the potential signing of Super League duo

RECRUITMENT and retention is in full swing already for the 2024 Super League season.

And one of those Super League teams set to do business is Huddersfield Giants, with Hull FC duo Andre Savelio and Adam Swift linked heavily with a move to the John Smith’s Stadium.

When asked about the potential signing of the duo, who have been confirmed to be leaving the Black and Whites at the end of the 2023 Super League season, Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson had this to say: “I didn’t know Hull had released that, I’ve not seen that. Hopefully when the time is right the club will make a decision to announce players for next year,” Watson said.

Swift, 30, joined Hull from St Helens ahead of the 2020 Super League campaign, going on to make 59 appearances so far across the last four seasons.

The winger will leave at the end of the season due to family reasons, returning to live in St Helens following the birth of his second child.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Savelio will also depart at the end of the current campaign, having also featured 59 times since arriving at the club from Brisbane Broncos in 2019.

